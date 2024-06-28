Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Shares Up 2.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 26,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 88,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Acreage Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

