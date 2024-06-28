Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 2745106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £103,590.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.