Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,379 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 1,911,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,347. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.