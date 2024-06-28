Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,747. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

