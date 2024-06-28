Addenda Capital Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.85. 6,607,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

