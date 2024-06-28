Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,917,000. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after buying an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 303,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock remained flat at $37.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 632,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,394. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

