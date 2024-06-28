Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 14,992 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $60,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

