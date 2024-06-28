Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

LOW traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.53. 12,630,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

