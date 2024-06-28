Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,894. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

