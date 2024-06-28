Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 255 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.