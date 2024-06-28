Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 29,180 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $96,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.96. 1,717,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.