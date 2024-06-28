Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 29,180 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $96,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.96. 1,717,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
