Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.08. 4,105,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.88. The company has a market cap of $410.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.