Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 96 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

