Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Open Text worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,209,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 449,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

