Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 3.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.45 and last traded at $165.15. Approximately 20,260,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,845,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $262.96 billion, a PE ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

