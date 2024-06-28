AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $107.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

ACM stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

