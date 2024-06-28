Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) PT Lowered to $7.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

