Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) PT Lowered to $7.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
