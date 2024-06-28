Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $4,431,600.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05.

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $3,147,285.75.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

