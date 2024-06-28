Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 4,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,413. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

