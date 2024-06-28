AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the May 31st total of 673,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

