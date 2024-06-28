Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $85.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00082849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011217 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.