Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCY remained flat at $10.72 during trading on Friday. 1,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,379,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

