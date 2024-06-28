Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $36.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alcoa by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

