Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $38.82

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.82, but opened at $39.84. Alcoa shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 305,007 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

