Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

