Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.