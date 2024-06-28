ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALE opened at $62.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

