Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $35.77

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $37.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 22,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -110.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

