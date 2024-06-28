Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Altus Power worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 41,406.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 93,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

