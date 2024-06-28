Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 404 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,894,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

