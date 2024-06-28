Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,728. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

