Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,391,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,488. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

