Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $306,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 12,212,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

