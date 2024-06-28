Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $31,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 233,275 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,310,723 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

