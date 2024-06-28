Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,677. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

