Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

