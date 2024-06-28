Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 6.2%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.82. 115,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 517,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $225,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ameresco by 51.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

