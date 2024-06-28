American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 178.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 19.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.74. 3,685,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.