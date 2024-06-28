American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.23 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.