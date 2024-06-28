American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.67. 158,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

