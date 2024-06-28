Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $427.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,363. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $446.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

