AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $125,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,899,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,329,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.