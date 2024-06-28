AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $448.63 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.86% of Spotify Technology worth $448,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $313.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.45. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

