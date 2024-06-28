AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $78.12 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,174 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.17% of Sempra worth $78,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after buying an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sempra by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. 4,925,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

