AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 107,203 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $108,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 38,270,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,385. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

