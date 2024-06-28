AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 22,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.52. 20,843,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

