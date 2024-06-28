Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $40.00

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

