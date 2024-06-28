Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $169.18

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.