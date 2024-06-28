Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $89.58

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.27.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $830,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 442.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.