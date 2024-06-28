Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $89.58

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.27.
ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
ED opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
