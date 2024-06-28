Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

